/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:07 AM
490 Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3713 So. George Mason Dr.
3713 S George Mason Dr, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1043 sqft
Large 1 bedroom condo near shops & restaurants - Property Id: 306223 The spacious one-bedroom unit, newly painted, new carpet, walk-in closet, eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer inside the unit, plenty of storage space, located in Skyline House,
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3713 George Mason Dr. #506W
3713 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Superb Location 3BR end-unit 1 level living in Falls Church Skyline House - Superb & Luxury Location! Spacious & carefree living space! Large End-Unit 3 full Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE
3709 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE 1BR/1BA UNIT ON TOP FLOOR (1,000 SQ.FT.).
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3320 SPRING LANE
3320 Spring Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1716 sqft
Very spacious all brick end unit townhouse w 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Excellent living spaces. Three finished levels. Hardwood floors on main and upper level, carpet on lower level, 2 fireplaces. Great deck in fenced rear area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3816 STEPPES COURT
3816 Steppes Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1242 sqft
Wonderful two master bedrooms house + two and half bath. All new stainless steel appliances. New laminated flooring in living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Good and new feel on both levels. lots of closet spaces, even walk-in closet.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3800 POWELL LANE
3800 Powell Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated, open concept 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in prime location just outside of Bailey's Crossroads. Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, tile foyer and baths.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5505 SEMINARY ROAD
5505 Seminary Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM CONDO ON THE 12TH FLOOR WITH ONE PARKING SPACE, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW FRESH PAINT LIGHT AND BRIGHT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLICANICES, NEW WASHER/DRYER, NEW BATHROOM VANITY, NICE SIZE BALCONY,
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3601 S 14TH ST
3601 14th Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Completely upgraded 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths, Kitchen with Black Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite countertops. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Main level bedrooms with Hardwood floors*Fresh Paint*.
Results within 1 mile of Bailey's Crossroads
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
12 Units Available
Columbia Forest
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
24 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,945
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,853
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
40 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
34 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,555
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
91 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Stoneridge at Mark Center Apartment Homes
5797 Rayburn Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious floor plans and a patio/balcony. Tenants get access to a fitness center, media room, and laundry facility. Close to the Fort Ward Museum and Historic Site. By I-395.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
46 Units Available
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
35 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,384
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
32 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with plush carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to free parking and extra storage space, among other amenities. Four minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
145 Units Available
Boiling Brook
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,608
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Similar Pages
Bailey's Crossroads 1 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 2 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 3 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads Apartments with BalconyBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Garage
Bailey's Crossroads Apartments with GymBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBailey's Crossroads Apartments with ParkingBailey's Crossroads Apartments with PoolBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA