Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bailey House.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Bailey House Apartments is conveniently located in the Bailey's Crossroads neighborhood of Falls Church at the intersection of Leesburg and Columbia Pikes and surrounded by shopping and dining opportunities. Live Steps from Safeway and Trader Joe's. Drive 2 miles south-east to 395; 2 miles north-west to 7 Corners. 1.5 mile walk to Stuart High school.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $600 Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease;
Reserved Parking: $35/mo.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Bailey House have any available units?
Bailey House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does Bailey House have?
Some of Bailey House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bailey House currently offering any rent specials?
Bailey House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bailey House pet-friendly?
Yes, Bailey House is pet friendly.
Does Bailey House offer parking?
Yes, Bailey House offers parking.
Does Bailey House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bailey House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bailey House have a pool?
No, Bailey House does not have a pool.
Does Bailey House have accessible units?
No, Bailey House does not have accessible units.
Does Bailey House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bailey House has units with dishwashers.
Does Bailey House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bailey House has units with air conditioning.