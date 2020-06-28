All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
3331 Spring Ln.
3331 Spring Ln.

3331 Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Bailey's Crossroads
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3331 Spring Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3BR, 2FB, 2HB END-UNIT Brick TH*Located on the Falls Church/Arlington Border Line - 3BR, 2FB, 2HB END-UNIT Brick TH*Located on the Falls Church/Arlington Border Line*Quiet yet conveniently located neighborhood*Hardwood Floors - 2 levels*Partially finished basement*Energy Efficient Windows*Built-in shelving in living room*Community Amenities include tennis court & park a few blocks away*Close to shopping & Public transportation! Freshly Painted!

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935*

(RLNE5114848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 Spring Ln. have any available units?
3331 Spring Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
Is 3331 Spring Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Spring Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Spring Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3331 Spring Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 3331 Spring Ln. offer parking?
No, 3331 Spring Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 3331 Spring Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 Spring Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Spring Ln. have a pool?
No, 3331 Spring Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3331 Spring Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3331 Spring Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Spring Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 Spring Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 Spring Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 Spring Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
