Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

6028 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT

6028 Madison Overlook Court · No Longer Available
Location

6028 Madison Overlook Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly Painted and Move-in Ready! * 2-Car Garage * 3 BD, 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Baths * Backs to Trees & Open Space * Lovely Deck, Patio/Fenced * New Stainless Steel Appliances * New Gorgeous Granite Counters * Gas Cooking * Vaulted Ceilings in all Bedrooms * Master Suite has a separate Soaking Tub, and a Walk-In Closet * Dual-sided Gas Fireplace * Fam Rm off kitchen* HW floors main level * Laminate Flooring in Full Walk-Out Basement with 1/2 Bath * New Water Heater * Nice floor plan for entertaining * Easy access to Arlington/DC/Amazon HQ * Pets accepted, case-by-case * No Smoking * .4 mi to Trader Joes /Bailey's Crossroads

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

