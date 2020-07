Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Bright and light filled 3 level 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome in amenity filled Ashburn Village. Open main level with bay window in living/dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, and deck backing to W&OD trail. Master ensuite with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Lower level has office/den and guest parking behind townhouse. Carpet will be replaced once current tenant moves out.