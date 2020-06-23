44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Amazing Opportunity in Sought After Ashburn Village-Completely Renovated Top to Bottom-Gorgeous Custom Baths-Custom Hardwoods on all 3 Levels-Painted Top to Bottom-Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite and Custom Lighting-Brand New HVAC and Nest Thermostat for Low Utility Costs-Private Lot Backing to Trees and Common Area-HOA Included in Rent and Includes Access to Several Pools and Ashburn Sports Pavilion with Indoor Pool and Basketball Court, Extensive Work Out Facility-Tennis and More-Ample Parking and Easy Access to Commuter Routes!