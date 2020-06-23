All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE

44195 Litchfield Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

44195 Litchfield Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Amazing Opportunity in Sought After Ashburn Village-Completely Renovated Top to Bottom-Gorgeous Custom Baths-Custom Hardwoods on all 3 Levels-Painted Top to Bottom-Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite and Custom Lighting-Brand New HVAC and Nest Thermostat for Low Utility Costs-Private Lot Backing to Trees and Common Area-HOA Included in Rent and Includes Access to Several Pools and Ashburn Sports Pavilion with Indoor Pool and Basketball Court, Extensive Work Out Facility-Tennis and More-Ample Parking and Easy Access to Commuter Routes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE have any available units?
44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE have?
Some of 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE has a pool.
Does 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44195 LITCHFIELD TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America