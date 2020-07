44039 KINGS ARMS SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

LOVELY END-UNIT TOWNHOME IN ASHBURN VILLAGE COMMUNITY. IMMACULATE END-UNIT TOWNHOME BACKS TO TREES. OPEN CONCEPT DINING AND LIVING ROOM THAT OPEN TO LARGE DECK AND TREES, VERY PRIVATE, LOTS OF LIGHT, REFINISHED GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT FIRST AND 2ND LEVEL, RENOVATED LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN W/ S/S APPLIANCES AND 3 - GAS FIREPLACES (ON EACH FLOOR). 1- CAR GARAGE, MASTER BEDROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOOR, VAULTED CEILING, LOFT AND JACUZZI TUB, WALK-OUT BASEMENT AND 75 GAL. WATER HEATER. ALL THE WONDERFUL ASHBURN VILLAGE AMENITIES (INCLUDING A GYM, INDOOR/OUTDOOR POOLS, BIKING/WALKING TRAILS AND NEARBY PLAYGROUND. 5 MINUTES AWAY FROM NEW METRO LINE AND LOUDOUN COUNTY BUSES, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MOVIES, CHURCHES ALL WITHIN 10 MINUTE DRIVE. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING. SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1st MONTH'S RENT DUE AT SIGNING.