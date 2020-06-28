44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Available Immediately! End Unit Townhouse with 2 Master Suites. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood on main level. Carpet bedrooms. Lower level has nice family room and access to fenced in yard with gazebo.