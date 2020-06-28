All apartments in Ashburn
44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE

44021 Ferncliff Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44021 Ferncliff Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available Immediately! End Unit Townhouse with 2 Master Suites. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood on main level. Carpet bedrooms. Lower level has nice family room and access to fenced in yard with gazebo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE have any available units?
44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE have?
Some of 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE offer parking?
No, 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE have a pool?
No, 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44021 FERNCLIFF TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
