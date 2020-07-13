/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
172 Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
42 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,445
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
35 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
43302 RailStop Terrace
43302 Railstop Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1694 sqft
Summer Move Ashburn - Ashburn Farm TH in Stonebridge HS District. Light-filled home in a private neighborhood with mature trees in the backyard, centrally located minutes from the toll road, grocery store, restaurant, tennis courts, and pool.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44242 FROGTOWN WAY
44242 Frogtown Way, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
Elegant single family home available for lease in amenity rich Ashburn village! Explore this lovely, gleaming home with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20944 WINOLA TERRACE
20944 Winola Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3999 sqft
Beautiful water front property in Ashburn village with over 4000 sqft of living space. Hardwood floors on two levels, built in speaker system, finished basement, beautiful view from the Trex deck and stone patio. Close to walking path.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44485 Potter Ter
44485 Potter Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1648 sqft
44485 Potter Ter Available 07/01/20 Townhouse Backing to Fields in Ashburn!! - Welcoming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick-front townhome backing to fields for peaceful view. Gourmet kitchen with center island, 42 cabinets and separate dining area.
1 of 36
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21821 PETWORTH COURT
21821 Petworth Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1328 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 2BR/2Ba Garage condo Townhome * Gated Community * 2 Master Bedrooms * Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level * Eat-in Kitchen w/ Bonus Breakfast Bar * Deck * Huge Living Rm w/ Gas Fireplace *LL room is great for an office or den * Lots of
1 of 16
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Greene
20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE
20245 Macglashan Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
Please excuse the boxes. The tenants are moving! Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with large Attached 2 Car Garage.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
43175 BUTTERMERE TERRACE
43175 Buttermere Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2328 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathroom town home in sought-after Ashburn Farm. 3 finished levels with a 2-story bump-out. Open living area for entertaining. Sunny kitchen with stainless appliances and generous counter space & cabinetry.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44211 LITCHFIELD TERRACE
44211 Litchfield Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1672 sqft
3 levels 3 bedrooms townhouse for RENT . 1st level features living room 9' ceilings, kitchen with granite counters, tile, stainless steel appliances, 42' cabinets, nice fenced yard backs to woods.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20605 CORNSTALK TERRACE
20605 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
862 sqft
1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Ashburn Village at Lakeshore Condos. Walkout patio just feet from the lake. Minutes from Dulles Airport and Route 7. Exceptional views of Pavilion Lake from all areas of the condo.
Similar Pages
Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAshburn 3 BedroomsAshburn Accessible ApartmentsAshburn Apartments under $1,200Ashburn Apartments under $1,400Ashburn Apartments under $1,600
Ashburn Apartments under $1,800Ashburn Apartments with BalconyAshburn Apartments with GarageAshburn Apartments with GymAshburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAshburn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAshburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA