2 bedroom apartments
138 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA
Broadlands
13 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Ashburn Village
8 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
41 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Ashbrook
28 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Ashburn Village
12 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1065 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
44870 TIVERTON SQUARE
44870 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Nestled in the One Loudoun neighborhood, here is your opportunity to live at the center of it all. Steps to the premier downtown One Loudoun upscale shops and dining a block away.
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43890 HICKORY CORNER TERRACE
43890 Hickory Corner Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA, luxury condo that lives like a town home. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Spacious LR/DR combo with slider to balcony with serene view. Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Cooking & Granite Countertops.
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101
21019 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
972 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - COMPLETELY RENOVATED CONDO - CHARMING, OPEN AND BRIGHT WITH 2BR AND 2 BATHS, ONE LEVEL . New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, gas range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, breakfast bar.
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301
20950 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Welcome to 20950 Timber Ridge Terrace Unit #301, a charming 2-bedroom, 2 bath condo. This light and bright home has lots of windows and neutral paint tones throughout. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, and a newer stove.
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
44485 Potter Ter
44485 Potter Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1648 sqft
44485 Potter Ter Available 07/01/20 Townhouse Backing to Fields in Ashburn!! - Welcoming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick-front townhome backing to fields for peaceful view. Gourmet kitchen with center island, 42 cabinets and separate dining area.
1 Unit Available
44368 SUNSET MAPLE DR
44368 Sunset Maple Drive, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a 55+ Community*Stunning Patriot II Unit In Potomac Green* End Unit*Two Bedroom* Two and a Half Bath*First Floor Master Suite*Wonderful Loft*Inviting Front Patio*Two Car Garage*Hardwood Floors on Main Level*Open Floor Plan*Relaxing Rear Patio
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21821 PETWORTH COURT
21821 Petworth Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1328 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 2BR/2Ba Garage condo Townhome * Gated Community * 2 Master Bedrooms * Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level * Eat-in Kitchen w/ Bonus Breakfast Bar * Deck * Huge Living Rm w/ Gas Fireplace *LL room is great for an office or den * Lots of
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20603 CORNSTALK TERRACE
20603 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Comfortable 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Large balcony to sit and enjoy water view, right around the corner from the Rec Center. Community amenities included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Ashburn
Lansdowne on The Potomac
33 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1154 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Broadlands South
19 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1283 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Dominion Station
1 Unit Available
21852 LOCOMOTIVE TERRACE
21852 Locomotive Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1249 sqft
Owner Agent and tenant occupied.Available from 6/7. Encourage your tenant prospects to wear masks during their visit.
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
1056 WARWICK COURT
1056 Warwick Court, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Condo in Sterling! This spacious 2 bedroom condo has an upgraded kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops. Located on the ground level, with lots of room in the rear of the condo.
