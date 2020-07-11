/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:42 AM
146 Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
38 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,510
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,557
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
36 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20919 MENGES MILL COURT
20919 Menges Mill Court, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2974 sqft
Do to Covid-19 and the problem that we all facing right now it is very important to take safety precautions. It's important to use hand sanitizer and wash hands before getting into the property. Also wearing a face mask is required.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44315 ROWLEY TERRACE
44315 Rowley Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2361 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with lots of storage space! Kitchen boasts corian counters, 42' cabinetry, double oven, refrigerator, microwave and gas cooktop! Master BR with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, luxury spa bath.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43297 NOVI TERRACE
43297 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 car garage townhouse in Broadlands with 1833 sqft! Gourmet Kitchen with island of granite. Upgraded appliances with SS refrigerator, microwave and oven. Hardwood on main level. Nice Master Bedroom with a big walk in closet.
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
42861 Genuine Reward Court
42861 Genuine Reward Court, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Beautiful unit with freshly painted and new appliance. Close to shopping center, trail, restaurant with very nice neighborhood and schools. Tenant not responsible for Lawn care. There is a garden care to take care of the yard.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
44386 ADARE MANOR SQ
44386 Adare Manor Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Enjoy your evenings sitting on the front or back patio in this lovely patio home located in sought after Potomac Green a +55 community* This home shines it boasts hardwood floors on main level* Upgraded kitchen with Black Appliances all open to
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
20382 FARMGATE TERRACE
20382 Farmgate Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2142 sqft
Ready to Move on NOW. Professionally cleaned, pressure washed, New Carpet throughout. WELCOME HOME TO THIS FABULOUS TOWNHOUSE, 3 BED 2.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
21787 OAKVILLE TERRACE
21787 Oakville Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2151 sqft
Great location ! 2 car garage end unit townhouse with deck & rear fence. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 42 " cabinets, gas cooking, hardwood floors with deck for all your barbecues. New carpet throughout and paint.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
43353 WINTERSRUN COURT
43353 Wintersrun Court, Ashburn, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3199 sqft
MAY BE AVAILABLE SOONER THAN JULY 27. LANDLORD ACCEPTING CREDIT SCORES ABOVE 700. 2 year term sought after by landlord. You will love life in this brick front home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths & 1 half bath.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44242 FROGTOWN WAY
44242 Frogtown Way, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
Elegant single family home available for lease in amenity rich Ashburn village! Explore this lovely, gleaming home with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20976 ALBION LANE
20976 Albion Lane, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2899 sqft
TOWN HOUSE WITH THE SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOOK...2 CAR GARAGE , 3 LEVEL , 4 BED ROOM , ENTRANCE INTO MAIN LEVEL WITH HARDWOOD, 2 FULL BATH IN THE UPPER LEVEL , CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTER , REC CENTER ..
