All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like Atley on the Greenway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
Atley on the Greenway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Atley on the Greenway

21827 High Rock Ter · (703) 457-1993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA 20147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14B-400 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 09B-400 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 15A-201 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13B-402 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 01B-400 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 02B-400 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atley on the Greenway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
courtyard
fire pit
green community
internet access
internet cafe
playground
smoke-free community
NEXT LEVEL LUXURY. TOP TIER SUSTAINABILITY.

Atley on the Greenway has brought a new style of living to Ashburn: sustainable luxury. Just west of the Capital Beltway, these luxury apartments offer spacious, high-end interiors and green-friendly amenities. They’re also surrounded by convenient shopping, dining, and a Metro stop just steps away. Our nearby neighborhood favorites include: Shoppes at Ryan Park, Blackfinn Ameripub Ashburn, Yen's Cafe, Ford's Fish Shack, The Buffalo Wing Factory & Pub, Bonefish Grill, Manhattan Pizza, and Clyde's Willow Creek Farm. Ashburn Park and Regal Cinemas IMAX theater are just as close by. Don’t feel like heading out? Hit up our 24-hour fitness center, or relax the day away at our refreshing swimming pool. Any level of entertainment is at your fingertips at Atley.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $5 per applicant
Deposit: No deposit with approved credit. Up to $500 refundable security deposit for conditionally approved application
Move-in Fees: $25 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $450, additional $100 if under 12 months old

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Atley on the Greenway have any available units?
Atley on the Greenway has 23 units available starting at $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Atley on the Greenway have?
Some of Atley on the Greenway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atley on the Greenway currently offering any rent specials?
Atley on the Greenway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atley on the Greenway pet-friendly?
Yes, Atley on the Greenway is pet friendly.
Does Atley on the Greenway offer parking?
Yes, Atley on the Greenway offers parking.
Does Atley on the Greenway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Atley on the Greenway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Atley on the Greenway have a pool?
Yes, Atley on the Greenway has a pool.
Does Atley on the Greenway have accessible units?
Yes, Atley on the Greenway has accessible units.
Does Atley on the Greenway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Atley on the Greenway has units with dishwashers.
Does Atley on the Greenway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Atley on the Greenway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Atley on the Greenway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with GymAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity