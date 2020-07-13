Amenities
NEXT LEVEL LUXURY. TOP TIER SUSTAINABILITY.
Atley on the Greenway has brought a new style of living to Ashburn: sustainable luxury. Just west of the Capital Beltway, these luxury apartments offer spacious, high-end interiors and green-friendly amenities. They’re also surrounded by convenient shopping, dining, and a Metro stop just steps away. Our nearby neighborhood favorites include: Shoppes at Ryan Park, Blackfinn Ameripub Ashburn, Yen's Cafe, Ford's Fish Shack, The Buffalo Wing Factory & Pub, Bonefish Grill, Manhattan Pizza, and Clyde's Willow Creek Farm. Ashburn Park and Regal Cinemas IMAX theater are just as close by. Don’t feel like heading out? Hit up our 24-hour fitness center, or relax the day away at our refreshing swimming pool. Any level of entertainment is at your fingertips at Atley.