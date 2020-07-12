Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ashburn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
42 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,500
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44118 TIPPECANOE TERRACE
44118 Tippecanoe Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1906 sqft
Nicely Updated 3 finished level TH, over 1,900 sqft*3 Good size BRs*Wood fl-ML*Kitchen Granite Top*New W+D,Dishwasher,Updated Baths*Deck-backs to Trees, W & OD Trail (Bike path-from Near DC to Purcellville)*2 Story Foyer*Garage*MBR w/vaulted

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
43750 CLEMENS TERRACE
43750 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2605 sqft
Great Opportunity to Lease! Three bedroom 2 car garage in the heart of Ashburn. Open floor plan in this Bradbury Model. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a generous island.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
21126 Adirondack Ter
21126 Adirondack Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1950 sqft
Great Ashburn 4 bedroom 3.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20919 MENGES MILL COURT
20919 Menges Mill Court, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2974 sqft
Do to Covid-19 and the problem that we all facing right now it is very important to take safety precautions. It's important to use hand sanitizer and wash hands before getting into the property. Also wearing a face mask is required.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44315 ROWLEY TERRACE
44315 Rowley Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2361 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with lots of storage space! Kitchen boasts corian counters, 42' cabinetry, double oven, refrigerator, microwave and gas cooktop! Master BR with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, luxury spa bath.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20939 CALAIS TERRACE
20939 Calais Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2934 sqft
Fabulous 4BR, 3.5 BA end unit "attached" home ( a townhouse with a single family layout) in Ashburn Village. Gleaming hardwoods on main level; separate Dining Room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43297 NOVI TERRACE
43297 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 car garage townhouse in Broadlands with 1833 sqft! Gourmet Kitchen with island of granite. Upgraded appliances with SS refrigerator, microwave and oven. Hardwood on main level. Nice Master Bedroom with a big walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
42861 Genuine Reward Court
42861 Genuine Reward Court, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Beautiful unit with freshly painted and new appliance. Close to shopping center, trail, restaurant with very nice neighborhood and schools. Tenant not responsible for Lawn care. There is a garden care to take care of the yard.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
44386 ADARE MANOR SQ
44386 Adare Manor Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Enjoy your evenings sitting on the front or back patio in this lovely patio home located in sought after Potomac Green a +55 community* This home shines it boasts hardwood floors on main level* Upgraded kitchen with Black Appliances all open to

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Ashbrook
44213 NAVAJO DRIVE
44213 Navajo Drive, Ashburn, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4531 sqft
Fantastic home in a great neighborhood! Stately elegance describes this 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths single family home. Gleaming hardwoods on main and upper levels.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
20382 FARMGATE TERRACE
20382 Farmgate Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2142 sqft
Ready to Move on NOW. Professionally cleaned, pressure washed, New Carpet throughout. WELCOME HOME TO THIS FABULOUS TOWNHOUSE, 3 BED 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ashburn, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ashburn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

