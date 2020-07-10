43959 LORDS VALLEY TERRACE

Amenities

ASHBURN VILLAGE TOWNHOME ON THE LAKE!! Stunning Three Level Townhome in Ashburn Village with Panoramic Lake Views. Covered Entry with Storm Door and Foyer with Wainscoting, Hardwood Floors and Chandelier. Main Level with Living Room and Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen and Great Room with Gas Fireplace and Access to Deck. Upper Level with Master Suite and En-Suite Luxury Master Bathroom. 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms with Carpet and Closets. Hallway with 2nd Full Bathroom and Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Lower Level with 4th Bedroom with Hardwood Floors, Closet and En-Suite Full Bathroom. Family Room with Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace, Recessed Lights and Access to Amazing Screened Porch and Patio with Swing Overlooking the Lake. Two-Car Garage with Garage Opener ***AVAILABLE FOR RENT FROM JUNE 1ST***