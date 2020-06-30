All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:57 PM

21714 PATTYJEAN TER

21714 Pattyjean Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21714 Pattyjean Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY**FRESHLY PAINTED & SPIFFED UP FOR NEW TENANTS**IMMACULATE END UNIT FLOODED WITH NATURAL LIGHT*FRONT FACES SOUTH/EAST**OPEN FLOORPLAN**BONUS UPPER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH BALCONY**SPACIOUS & LIGHT-FILLED MASTERBEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET + BIG MASTERBATHROOM**LAUNDRY ON BEDROOM LEVEL**SPACIOUS ONE-CAR GARAGE*REAR ENTRANCE TO HOME**APPLY ONLINE WWW.LONGANDFOSTER.COM << CLICK ON ADDRESS >>

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21714 PATTYJEAN TER have any available units?
21714 PATTYJEAN TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21714 PATTYJEAN TER have?
Some of 21714 PATTYJEAN TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21714 PATTYJEAN TER currently offering any rent specials?
21714 PATTYJEAN TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21714 PATTYJEAN TER pet-friendly?
No, 21714 PATTYJEAN TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21714 PATTYJEAN TER offer parking?
Yes, 21714 PATTYJEAN TER offers parking.
Does 21714 PATTYJEAN TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21714 PATTYJEAN TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21714 PATTYJEAN TER have a pool?
No, 21714 PATTYJEAN TER does not have a pool.
Does 21714 PATTYJEAN TER have accessible units?
No, 21714 PATTYJEAN TER does not have accessible units.
Does 21714 PATTYJEAN TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21714 PATTYJEAN TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 21714 PATTYJEAN TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 21714 PATTYJEAN TER does not have units with air conditioning.

