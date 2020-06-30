21714 PATTYJEAN TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY**FRESHLY PAINTED & SPIFFED UP FOR NEW TENANTS**IMMACULATE END UNIT FLOODED WITH NATURAL LIGHT*FRONT FACES SOUTH/EAST**OPEN FLOORPLAN**BONUS UPPER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH BALCONY**SPACIOUS & LIGHT-FILLED MASTERBEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET + BIG MASTERBATHROOM**LAUNDRY ON BEDROOM LEVEL**SPACIOUS ONE-CAR GARAGE*REAR ENTRANCE TO HOME**APPLY ONLINE WWW.LONGANDFOSTER.COM << CLICK ON ADDRESS >>