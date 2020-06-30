**IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY**FRESHLY PAINTED & SPIFFED UP FOR NEW TENANTS**IMMACULATE END UNIT FLOODED WITH NATURAL LIGHT*FRONT FACES SOUTH/EAST**OPEN FLOORPLAN**BONUS UPPER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH BALCONY**SPACIOUS & LIGHT-FILLED MASTERBEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET + BIG MASTERBATHROOM**LAUNDRY ON BEDROOM LEVEL**SPACIOUS ONE-CAR GARAGE*REAR ENTRANCE TO HOME**APPLY ONLINE WWW.LONGANDFOSTER.COM << CLICK ON ADDRESS >>
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21714 PATTYJEAN TER have any available units?
21714 PATTYJEAN TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21714 PATTYJEAN TER have?
Some of 21714 PATTYJEAN TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21714 PATTYJEAN TER currently offering any rent specials?
21714 PATTYJEAN TER is not currently offering any rent specials.