20941 ROOTSTOWN TER
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20941 ROOTSTOWN TER

20941 Rootstown Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20941 Rootstown Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful end-unit town-house in sought after Ashburn Village. Enter to large kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinet space. Updated appliances. Hardwood Floors on main level and bright natural light. Walking distance to Dominion Trail Elementary! Fresh paint in all 3 bedrooms. Large closets in all bedrooms. Natural gas fireplace in basement walks out to large and open yard. Large laundry room and plenty of storage. Renter's Insurance is required. Non-refundable application fee of $45 per person. Repair deductible of $75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER have any available units?
20941 ROOTSTOWN TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER have?
Some of 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER currently offering any rent specials?
20941 ROOTSTOWN TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER pet-friendly?
No, 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER offer parking?
Yes, 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER does offer parking.
Does 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER have a pool?
No, 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER does not have a pool.
Does 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER have accessible units?
No, 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER does not have accessible units.
Does 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 20941 ROOTSTOWN TER does not have units with air conditioning.
