20941 ROOTSTOWN TER

Beautiful end-unit town-house in sought after Ashburn Village. Enter to large kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinet space. Updated appliances. Hardwood Floors on main level and bright natural light. Walking distance to Dominion Trail Elementary! Fresh paint in all 3 bedrooms. Large closets in all bedrooms. Natural gas fireplace in basement walks out to large and open yard. Large laundry room and plenty of storage. Renter's Insurance is required. Non-refundable application fee of $45 per person. Repair deductible of $75.