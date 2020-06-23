20941 ROOTSTOWN TER

20941 Rootstown Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Village
Beautiful end-unit town-house in sought after Ashburn Village. Enter to large kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinet space. Updated appliances. Hardwood Floors on main level and bright natural light. Walking distance to Dominion Trail Elementary! Fresh paint in all 3 bedrooms. Large closets in all bedrooms. Natural gas fireplace in basement walks out to large and open yard. Large laundry room and plenty of storage. Renter's Insurance is required. Non-refundable application fee of $45 per person. Repair deductible of $75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
