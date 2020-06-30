20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Ashburn Farm. Stone Bridge HS School District. 1 car garage TH. Too good to be true! 3 BR/ 2 Full Bath/2 Half Baths. Over 2000 Sq Ft. This freshly painted home backs to trees and has 2 decks! Fully fenced. 3 Fully Finished Levels are all very open, light and bright. 3 Bedrooms on upper levels have vaulted ceilings. Big kitchen with island. Hardwood floors on entire main level. Big Living room, dining room combo. Finished walkout basement. 3 community pools, playgrounds, tennis courts and shopping.. Available for rent immediately for $2,250. Pets are okay.