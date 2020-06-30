All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE

20888 Ivymount Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20888 Ivymount Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Ashburn Farm. Stone Bridge HS School District. 1 car garage TH. Too good to be true! 3 BR/ 2 Full Bath/2 Half Baths. Over 2000 Sq Ft. This freshly painted home backs to trees and has 2 decks! Fully fenced. 3 Fully Finished Levels are all very open, light and bright. 3 Bedrooms on upper levels have vaulted ceilings. Big kitchen with island. Hardwood floors on entire main level. Big Living room, dining room combo. Finished walkout basement. 3 community pools, playgrounds, tennis courts and shopping.. Available for rent immediately for $2,250. Pets are okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE have any available units?
20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE have?
Some of 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20888 IVYMOUNT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

