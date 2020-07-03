Rent Calculator
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20488 CASABLANCA DR
Last updated January 19 2020 at 10:47 AM
1 of 55
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20488 CASABLANCA DR
20488 Casablanca Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
20488 Casablanca Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PATRIOT I TWO LEVEL VILLA PATIO HOME FEATURING FOUR BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS, ONE HALF BATH, LIVING ROOM, DINNING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDY ROOM PATIO OFF LIVING ROOM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20488 CASABLANCA DR have any available units?
20488 CASABLANCA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ashburn, VA
.
What amenities does 20488 CASABLANCA DR have?
Some of 20488 CASABLANCA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20488 CASABLANCA DR currently offering any rent specials?
20488 CASABLANCA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20488 CASABLANCA DR pet-friendly?
No, 20488 CASABLANCA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ashburn
.
Does 20488 CASABLANCA DR offer parking?
Yes, 20488 CASABLANCA DR offers parking.
Does 20488 CASABLANCA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20488 CASABLANCA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20488 CASABLANCA DR have a pool?
No, 20488 CASABLANCA DR does not have a pool.
Does 20488 CASABLANCA DR have accessible units?
No, 20488 CASABLANCA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 20488 CASABLANCA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20488 CASABLANCA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 20488 CASABLANCA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 20488 CASABLANCA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
