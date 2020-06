Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Enjoy living in this brand new townhome. Living room and 1/2 bath on entry level as well as 2 car gargage. Main living area has open concept spacious family room, all new kitchen with large pantry and dining area. Walk out to balcony. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large master includes walk in closet and large shower. Top level has a second master suite with access to balcony overlooking neighborhood.Great location walking distance to bus and easy access to 495.