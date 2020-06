Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

AWESOME DETACHED HOME IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD WITH MATURE TREES, VERY PRIVATE!! HUGE FLAT FENCED BACK YARD. COZY HOME WITH WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT, UPDATED BATHROOM AND PLENTY OF STORAGE IN THE LARGE FULL-SIZE UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH WASHER/DRYER. GET A 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR THE PRICE OF AN APARTMENT!!! CERTIFIED CHECKS MADE OUT TO WILKINSON PM, $40 PER APPLICANT.