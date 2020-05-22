All apartments in Annandale
7477 FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE

7477 Fountain Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7477 Fountain Head Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
This spacious and bright 3 level all brick townhouse will be fully renovated by June 10 for a 6 month lease. It will be pristine and perfect move-in condition with new appliances. These updates include, but not limited to: granite counter tops, new cabinets and ceramic tile in the kitchen, hard floors on the main level and full basement, remodeled master and guest full bathrooms, new carpet in all 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms, hallway and stairs, and new paint throughout. Fully refinished walk-out basement with full bath. HOA association is responsible for cutting the front yard grass and painting the exterior of the townhouse every 4 years, maintaining/ replacing the backyard fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

