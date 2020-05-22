7477 FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE

Amenities
This spacious and bright 3 level all brick townhouse will be fully renovated by June 10 for a 6 month lease. It will be pristine and perfect move-in condition with new appliances. These updates include, but not limited to: granite counter tops, new cabinets and ceramic tile in the kitchen, hard floors on the main level and full basement, remodeled master and guest full bathrooms, new carpet in all 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms, hallway and stairs, and new paint throughout. Fully refinished walk-out basement with full bath. HOA association is responsible for cutting the front yard grass and painting the exterior of the townhouse every 4 years, maintaining/ replacing the backyard fence.