Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
6617 IRVIN PLACE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

6617 IRVIN PLACE

6617 Irvin Place · No Longer Available
Location

6617 Irvin Place, Annandale, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and bright townhouse! Enjoy the upgrades done in the kitchen, include tile flooring, new dishwasher and hood, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Start your day with a cup of coffee in the spacious breakfast area that walks out to your deck! Stay in and gather around the fireplace in the living room in the basement that walks out to the back patio. Invite guests over on a nice summer day and grill out on your back deck. For a little more room and shade bring the party downstairs to the back patio! The spacious and contemporary master bedroom features a master bathroom with a shower. Direct access to Little River Turnpike, Braddock Road, Columbia Pike, I-395, I-495, and I-95. Pets under 50 lbs are allowed with an additional fee. No smoking allowed. 12-24 month lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 IRVIN PLACE have any available units?
6617 IRVIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6617 IRVIN PLACE have?
Some of 6617 IRVIN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 IRVIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6617 IRVIN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 IRVIN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 IRVIN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6617 IRVIN PLACE offer parking?
No, 6617 IRVIN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6617 IRVIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6617 IRVIN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 IRVIN PLACE have a pool?
No, 6617 IRVIN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6617 IRVIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6617 IRVIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 IRVIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6617 IRVIN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 IRVIN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6617 IRVIN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

