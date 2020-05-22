6617 IRVIN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light and bright townhouse! Enjoy the upgrades done in the kitchen, include tile flooring, new dishwasher and hood, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Start your day with a cup of coffee in the spacious breakfast area that walks out to your deck! Stay in and gather around the fireplace in the living room in the basement that walks out to the back patio. Invite guests over on a nice summer day and grill out on your back deck. For a little more room and shade bring the party downstairs to the back patio! The spacious and contemporary master bedroom features a master bathroom with a shower. Direct access to Little River Turnpike, Braddock Road, Columbia Pike, I-395, I-495, and I-95. Pets under 50 lbs are allowed with an additional fee. No smoking allowed. 12-24 month lease available.