6513 NIGHTWIND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pets -case by case , Excellent Location, Next to Weyanoke Elementary School, 236/Braddock Rd/ A front of Home Depot, INSIDE THE BELTWAY LOCATION immediate access to I-395, I-495, I-95, Just 9 miles to DC and the Pentagon. Amazon HQ2, Light-filled, spacious rooms, Gourmet Kitchen, New Wall Oven & Microwave, Walkout Rec Room, Deck backs to Treed Common Area. Brock to Thomas Jefferson High.HQ2, Light-filled, spacious rooms, Gourmet Kitchen, New Wall Oven & Microwave, Walkout Rec Room, Deck backs to Treed Common Area. Brock to Thomas Jefferson High. Stunning Garage Townhouse For those loving privacy in a very cozy friendly community. Gleaming Wood Floors, New Window, New Carpet, and Freshly Painted.