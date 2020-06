Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached house on a beautiful lot. Wood floors on main level, separate dining room and a fireplace in the living room. Remodeled kitchen! Large 1/2 acre lot, 2 car attached garage. There is a HUGE screened -n porch off the dining room - perfect for entertaining. The daylight lower level has a carpeted family room with a door to the back yard and to the garage, a full bath, a large laundry room, lots of storage, and a huge workshop area!