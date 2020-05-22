4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR 3.5BA townhome comes with two parking spaces and pool pass. 3BR 2BR on upper level, spare room and full bath on lower level. Gorgeous peninsula style layout with 42" cabinets, extra granite countertop / breakfast bar space, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen opens to dining and living room in an open layout with beautiful hardwood floors. Finished basement features a den with woodburning fireplace, spare room, full bath, large storage/laundry/utility room, extra storage closet. and walkout to a hardscaped patio fully fenced backing to trees. Minutes to 395, 495, Golf Course, Trails, Shopping. Columbia Elementary, Metro bus stop at entrance to neighborhood. Tenant's pet needs to be under 15 pounds. Submit an online application and pay by credit card here: https://tinyurl.com/hf5u875