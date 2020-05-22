All apartments in Annandale
Annandale, VA
4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE

4544 Maxfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4544 Maxfield Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR 3.5BA townhome comes with two parking spaces and pool pass. 3BR 2BR on upper level, spare room and full bath on lower level. Gorgeous peninsula style layout with 42" cabinets, extra granite countertop / breakfast bar space, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen opens to dining and living room in an open layout with beautiful hardwood floors. Finished basement features a den with woodburning fireplace, spare room, full bath, large storage/laundry/utility room, extra storage closet. and walkout to a hardscaped patio fully fenced backing to trees. Minutes to 395, 495, Golf Course, Trails, Shopping. Columbia Elementary, Metro bus stop at entrance to neighborhood. Tenant's pet needs to be under 15 pounds. Submit an online application and pay by credit card here: https://tinyurl.com/hf5u875

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4544 MAXFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
