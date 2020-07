Amenities

dishwasher oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities

Great condo inside Beltway, so close to everything including shopping, commuter options and Mark Center; steps from bus. Condo is beautifully kept and has had non-smokers from at least 2006. Home is open and the bedroom is large. Spacious kitchen and living room for a 1 BR. Pay only electric and cable.