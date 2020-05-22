All apartments in Annandale
4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE
4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE

4009 Estabrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Estabrook Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED HOME in a quiet neighborhood in Annandale. Huge backyard with nice views to the Annandale community park with walking trails. Great location, right off 495 and mins to Tysons. Bright and spacious living on 4-levels including a fully equipped BOSE movie -theatre room in the attic. Updated home with an addition that offers an extra living room and a roof top terrace above. Home features hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counters and much more! Available for rent fully or partially furnished or unfurnished. Owner occupied but ready to move by mid-end June. Showings by appointment only-please text LA. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE have any available units?
4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

