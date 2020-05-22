4009 ESTABROOK DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED HOME in a quiet neighborhood in Annandale. Huge backyard with nice views to the Annandale community park with walking trails. Great location, right off 495 and mins to Tysons. Bright and spacious living on 4-levels including a fully equipped BOSE movie -theatre room in the attic. Updated home with an addition that offers an extra living room and a roof top terrace above. Home features hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counters and much more! Available for rent fully or partially furnished or unfurnished. Owner occupied but ready to move by mid-end June. Showings by appointment only-please text LA. MUST SEE!