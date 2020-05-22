3707 Terrace Drive

Amenities
3 bedrooms (full, 2 twins, bunk bed) and 1 bath (tub) on main floor
? Rear addition with large master bedroom (queen) and bathroom (shower) above
family room with wood burning stove
? Finished basement with bath (shower) and laundry/utility area
? New stainless steel kitchen appliances
? Two televisions with HD antennas
? FIOS available
? Plenty of off-street parking
? Large private fenced back yard ? pet friendly, considered on a case by case basis
? Convenient location inside the beltway, close to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores
? Nearby bus on Columbia Pike to Pentagon
Non-smokers only please.
$40 application/credit check fee will be required.