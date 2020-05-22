All apartments in Annandale
3707 Terrace Drive

3707 Terrace Drive
Location

3707 Terrace Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms (full, 2 twins, bunk bed) and 1 bath (tub) on main floor

? Rear addition with large master bedroom (queen) and bathroom (shower) above
family room with wood burning stove

? Finished basement with bath (shower) and laundry/utility area

? New stainless steel kitchen appliances

? Two televisions with HD antennas

? FIOS available

? Plenty of off-street parking

? Large private fenced back yard ? pet friendly, considered on a case by case basis

? Convenient location inside the beltway, close to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores

? Nearby bus on Columbia Pike to Pentagon

Non-smokers only please.

$40 application/credit check fee will be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Terrace Drive have any available units?
3707 Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 3707 Terrace Drive have?
Some of 3707 Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 Terrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3707 Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 3707 Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 3707 Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 3707 Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

