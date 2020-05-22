3707 Terrace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedrooms (full, 2 twins, bunk bed) and 1 bath (tub) on main floor



? Rear addition with large master bedroom (queen) and bathroom (shower) above

family room with wood burning stove



? Finished basement with bath (shower) and laundry/utility area



? New stainless steel kitchen appliances



? Two televisions with HD antennas



? FIOS available



? Plenty of off-street parking



? Large private fenced back yard ? pet friendly, considered on a case by case basis



? Convenient location inside the beltway, close to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores



? Nearby bus on Columbia Pike to Pentagon



Non-smokers only please.



$40 application/credit check fee will be required.