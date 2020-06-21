All apartments in West Valley City
7085 Cimmarron Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

7085 Cimmarron Dr

7085 Cimmarron Drive · (801) 890-5942
Location

7085 Cimmarron Drive, West Valley City, UT 84128
Hunter West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7085 Cimmarron Dr · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7085 Cimmarron Drive - Welcome to this newly renovated West Valley City home. It has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 large living rooms. Attached 2 car garage, washer dryer hookups, and plenty of storage. Conveniently located only minutes from freeways.

Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7085-cimmarron-dr

Visit us at http://rizepm.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,445 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

(RLNE4067191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7085 Cimmarron Dr have any available units?
7085 Cimmarron Dr has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7085 Cimmarron Dr have?
Some of 7085 Cimmarron Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7085 Cimmarron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7085 Cimmarron Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7085 Cimmarron Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7085 Cimmarron Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7085 Cimmarron Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7085 Cimmarron Dr does offer parking.
Does 7085 Cimmarron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7085 Cimmarron Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7085 Cimmarron Dr have a pool?
No, 7085 Cimmarron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7085 Cimmarron Dr have accessible units?
No, 7085 Cimmarron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7085 Cimmarron Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7085 Cimmarron Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7085 Cimmarron Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7085 Cimmarron Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
