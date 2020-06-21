Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7085 Cimmarron Drive - Welcome to this newly renovated West Valley City home. It has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 large living rooms. Attached 2 car garage, washer dryer hookups, and plenty of storage. Conveniently located only minutes from freeways.



Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7085-cimmarron-dr



Visit us at http://rizepm.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,445 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



(RLNE4067191)