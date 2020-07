Amenities

w/d hookup range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

MILLER & COMPANY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT Located close to schools. This home features large bedrooms with an open floor plan. It has a fenced rear yard with two storage sheds. It also has an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook ups. 18 and 24 month leases are available on this property. Sorry no pets. Square footage approximate. Applicant to verify all information.