Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3732 S 3200 W

3732 3200 West · (801) 655-2449 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3732 3200 West, West Valley City, UT 84119
Granger

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3732 S 3200 W · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom West Valley Home - Big Yard! - Highlight Features:
- Large Front & Backyard
- Two Tone Paint
- Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash
- Washer & Dryer Included
- Recenly Renovated
- Centrally Located
- Granite Counter-Tops

2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 1,000 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,195
Security Deposit $1,195

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Storm Water, Trash, Gas & Electric

Parking: Driveway Parking

Appliances: Refigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

*PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3020916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 S 3200 W have any available units?
3732 S 3200 W has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3732 S 3200 W have?
Some of 3732 S 3200 W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 S 3200 W currently offering any rent specials?
3732 S 3200 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 S 3200 W pet-friendly?
No, 3732 S 3200 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Valley City.
Does 3732 S 3200 W offer parking?
Yes, 3732 S 3200 W does offer parking.
Does 3732 S 3200 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3732 S 3200 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 S 3200 W have a pool?
No, 3732 S 3200 W does not have a pool.
Does 3732 S 3200 W have accessible units?
No, 3732 S 3200 W does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 S 3200 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3732 S 3200 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3732 S 3200 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3732 S 3200 W does not have units with air conditioning.
