3732 S 3200 W

Amenities
2 Bedroom West Valley Home - Big Yard! - Highlight Features:
- Large Front & Backyard
- Two Tone Paint
- Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash
- Washer & Dryer Included
- Recenly Renovated
- Centrally Located
- Granite Counter-Tops
2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 1,000 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,195
Security Deposit $1,195
Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Storm Water, Trash, Gas & Electric
Parking: Driveway Parking
Appliances: Refigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***
RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.
*PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.*
