3732 S 3200 W

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

2 Bedroom West Valley Home - Big Yard! - Highlight Features:

- Large Front & Backyard

- Two Tone Paint

- Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash

- Washer & Dryer Included

- Recenly Renovated

- Centrally Located

- Granite Counter-Tops



2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 1,000 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,195

Security Deposit $1,195



Utilities:

Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Storm Water, Trash, Gas & Electric



Parking: Driveway Parking



Appliances: Refigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



*PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.*



(RLNE3020916)