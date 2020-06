Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly range

3146 S, Beaver St. Available 07/08/20 Great 3 Bed 1.5 Bath with Hardwood Flooring - Spacious L shaped living/dining room with 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Home features a fully fenced backyard, Washer and dryer hookups large living spaces. This home is a must see and will not last long. Call us today!



RENT: $1425/mo

DEPOSIT: $1425 (80% refundable)

LEASING FEE: $350 (non refundable)



Tenant pays all Utilities

Renter's insurance required



Property Manager

Linda Lisle

Linda@mjare.com

(385) 800-8576



No Showings at this time due to COVID-19. We have provided a video and pictures of the unit.

We pride ourselves on making sure our unit looks like the pictures.

All applications can be submitted at http://www.mjapropertymanagement.com



