Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

1447 W Mayapple Way

1447 Mayapple Way ·
Location

1447 Mayapple Way, West Valley City, UT 84119
Granger East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2½ bath in West Valley!! Spacious and well-maintained townhome with washer and dryer, plenty of storage and extra parking! Located near parks, restaurants and shopping!

Tenant pays gas and electricity!! $13 Preventive Maintenance Fee in addition to rent each month.
Pets accepted with an additional deposit, a one time $25.00 Pet Documentation Fee and $25.00 Pet Inspection Fee in addition to monthly rent. 2 animal max, breed restrictions apply. Please call our office for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available until June 10, 2020. Please call on or after that date on the day you want to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1447 W Mayapple Way have any available units?
1447 W Mayapple Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1447 W Mayapple Way have?
Some of 1447 W Mayapple Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 W Mayapple Way currently offering any rent specials?
1447 W Mayapple Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 W Mayapple Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1447 W Mayapple Way is pet friendly.
Does 1447 W Mayapple Way offer parking?
Yes, 1447 W Mayapple Way does offer parking.
Does 1447 W Mayapple Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1447 W Mayapple Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 W Mayapple Way have a pool?
No, 1447 W Mayapple Way does not have a pool.
Does 1447 W Mayapple Way have accessible units?
No, 1447 W Mayapple Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 W Mayapple Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1447 W Mayapple Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 W Mayapple Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1447 W Mayapple Way has units with air conditioning.

