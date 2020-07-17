635 North 160 East

Amenities
ADDITIONAL INFO:
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas
ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
PARKING:
2-Car Attached Garage
2-Car Parking Pad
COMMUNITY:
Tucker Row, located just west off of I-15 on 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is a highly sought-after development in the Waters Edge community. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. Additionally, the convenient location allows quick access to over 400 acres of Utah Lake shoreline, 78 acres of recreational grass space, and more than 27 acres of well-kept parks, splash-pads, playgrounds, and athletic fields and courts.
Additional Features Located Nearby:
• Community Park
• Vast Recreational Space
• 2 Clubhouses
• Pools
• Fitness Center
• 18-acre Park
• Splash-pad
• Playgrounds
• 3 Athletic Fields
• Pavilions
• 6-acre Neighborhood Park
• 3-acre Beach Park
• Sandy Beach
• Pavilions
• 7 miles of Asphalt Trails
