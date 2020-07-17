All apartments in Vineyard
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

635 North 160 East

635 North 160 East · (385) 236-5514
Location

635 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT 84058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1442 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
2-Car Attached Garage
2-Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
Tucker Row, located just west off of I-15 on 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is a highly sought-after development in the Waters Edge community. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. Additionally, the convenient location allows quick access to over 400 acres of Utah Lake shoreline, 78 acres of recreational grass space, and more than 27 acres of well-kept parks, splash-pads, playgrounds, and athletic fields and courts.

Additional Features Located Nearby:
• Community Park
• Vast Recreational Space
• 2 Clubhouses
• Pools
• Fitness Center
• 18-acre Park
• Splash-pad
• Playgrounds
• 3 Athletic Fields
• Pavilions
• 6-acre Neighborhood Park
• 3-acre Beach Park
• Sandy Beach
• Pavilions
• 7 miles of Asphalt Trails

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site. ***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 8/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

