/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
126 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vineyard, UT
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
677 N 250 E
677 North 250 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
677 N 250 E Available 06/17/20 Townhome with 2-Car Garage WATERS EDGE!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 N 300 E Basement Unit
111 N 300 E, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1636 sqft
Brand New Basement Apartment ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Come check out this stunning basement apartment in Vineyard. Everything is brand new and never been lived in. The rent includes all utilities and you will even get free internet.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
169 E 700 N
169 East 700 North, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
169 E 700 N Available 06/17/20 Two Story Waters Edge Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
652 N 160 E
652 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1354 sqft
652 N 160 E Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
305 N 680 E
305 680 East, Vineyard, UT
Immaculate Edgewater Townhome! - Immaculate Edgewater townhome with fully finished basement is ready for you! 4 bedrooms, three baths with stainless appliances and beautiful wood flooring is in excellent condition and also includes a two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Vineyard
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sunset Heights
28 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1351 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
342 W 490 N G203
342 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1272 sqft
342 W 490 N G203 Available 06/30/20 Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
203 N 1200 W #302
203 North 1200 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Newport Village Condo - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit located on the third floor! This floor plan is quite spacious and comes with a storage closet as well as a master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Available NOW.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1226 W 1420 N
1226 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
961 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Orem condo! - Don't miss this great condo in a great location in Orem! Just off 1600 N in Orem near freeway entrance. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1264 West 1480 N
1264 West 1480 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1023 sqft
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath ground floor apartment in Orem - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath apartment in Orem available now. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and ample cupboard space. Large master bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1236 W 1420 N (2nd Building)
1236 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Orem Apartment in Perfect Location Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath condo right off I-15 with great access to UVU, BYU, and Traverse Mountain. Newer carpet and paint. Water, sewer, garbage, and high speed internet provided by the HOA.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1166 W 1550 N
1166 W 1550 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2251 sqft
Lovely Townhome Conveniently Located Near I-15 in Orem - Highly desired Tanglewood town home. Unit backs one of the multiple parks in the community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 1-car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
927 South 1635 West
927 South 1635 West, Orem, UT
Great Orem Home - Fantastic family home available for rent! Large home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Awesome large, fenced yard that would be great for any family. Located in a great neighborhood.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
226 N 680 E
226 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1592 sqft
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Story
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1909 West Fox Trail Lane
1909 Fox Trail Lane, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1488 sqft
1909 West Fox Trail Lane Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home on the Golf Course -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - A lovely three bedroom home on the Sleepy Ridge golf course. This is a beautiful newer home located just on the golf course with three bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1190 West 1330 South - 1
1190 West 1330 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
This darling pet-friendly lower level condo in popular Country Woods has been updated with full paint, new flooring, new appliances, new light fixtures, new water heater, new baseboards. Tons of storage.
1 of 36
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
651 N 30 E
651 N 30 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$799
1905 sqft
Great townhome in a great location!! $799 for the first 3 months! - CURRENT SPECIAL: $799/month for the first 3 months! (Rent returns to $1,395 after promotional period expires) ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
1 of 23
Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
195 North 680 East
195 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1639 sqft
CURRENT SPECIAL: First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Orem North
1 Unit Available
284 N 590 E - 201
284 N 590 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Nothing beats BRAND NEW! Be the first to cozy up in this luxurious new home... RENT $1500 $600 DEPOSIT.
Similar Pages
Vineyard 1 BedroomsVineyard 2 BedroomsVineyard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVineyard 3 BedroomsVineyard Accessible Apartments
Vineyard Apartments with BalconyVineyard Apartments with GarageVineyard Apartments with GymVineyard Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVineyard Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT