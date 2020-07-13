/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
73 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Vineyard, UT
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 03:34pm
28 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
255 North Mill Road
255 North Mill Road, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1639 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 23
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
638 North 160 East
638 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1354 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 21
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
635 North 160 East
635 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 E 630 N
100 East 630 North, Vineyard, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1905 sqft
100 E 630 N Available 08/17/20 Charming 3-Story Townhomes in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
1 of 22
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
652 North 160 East
652 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1354 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 22
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
169 East 700 North
169 East 700 North, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 22
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
208 East 700 North
208 East 700 North, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1354 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 1 mile of Vineyard
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$960
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Aspen
1257 West 1420 North
1257 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
961 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This amazing condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Bonneville Park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Geneva
336 W 490 N G203
336 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
Lovely 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Geneva
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
Charming 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 36
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
651 N 30 E
651 N 30 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$799
1905 sqft
Great townhome in a great location!! $799 for the first 3 months! - CURRENT SPECIAL: $799/month for the first 3 months! (Rent returns to $1,395 after promotional period expires) ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
1 of 23
Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
195 North 680 East
195 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1639 sqft
CURRENT SPECIAL: First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
564 E 300 N - 303
564 E 300 N, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT $1150 $700 DEPOSIT This beautiful collection of modern style living apartment homes feature everything from a fully-equipped kitchen/bathrooms with designer finishes, and modern wood custom cabinets as well granite counter tops, stainless
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Orem North
284 N 590 E - 201
284 N 590 E, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Nothing beats BRAND NEW! Be the first to cozy up in this luxurious new home... RENT $1500 $700 DEPOSIT. CONTACT US NOW FOR CURRENT PROMOTIONS, UP TO ONE MONTH FREE ON APPROVED CREDIT! Prices & Promotions Subject to change.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
192 N. 725 E.
192 N 725 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1599 sqft
Pet Friendly townhome in popular Edgewater Community. Main floor has a bedroom and full bath and leads to a one car garage (with an additional designated parking spot).
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1305 S 1145 W
1305 South 1145 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
1305 S 1145 W Available 08/01/20 Country Woods Townhome - End town home with private back yard. Quick access to the freeway, close to UVU and shopping.This townhome has three bedrooms and two and a half baths.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1228 W 1330 S
1228 West 1330 South, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
1228 W 1330 S Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly!! 2 bed 2 bath Townhome - This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath pet friendly townhome, comes with granite countertops, vaulted ceiling, 1 car garage, and small side yard.
Results within 5 miles of Vineyard
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
3 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
