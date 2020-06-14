88 Apartments for rent in Vineyard, UT with garage

Apartment List
Vineyard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
652 N 160 E
652 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1354 sqft
652 N 160 E Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
169 E 700 N
169 East 700 North, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
169 E 700 N Available 06/17/20 Two Story Waters Edge Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
677 N 250 E
677 North 250 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
677 N 250 E Available 06/17/20 Townhome with 2-Car Garage WATERS EDGE!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
305 N 680 E
305 680 East, Vineyard, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1966 sqft
Immaculate Edgewater Townhome! - Immaculate Edgewater townhome with fully finished basement is ready for you! 4 bedrooms, three baths with stainless appliances and beautiful wood flooring is in excellent condition and also includes a two car garage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sunset Heights
26 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1166 W 1550 N
1166 W 1550 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2251 sqft
Lovely Townhome Conveniently Located Near I-15 in Orem - Highly desired Tanglewood town home. Unit backs one of the multiple parks in the community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 1-car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
226 N 680 E
226 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1592 sqft
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Story

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1909 West Fox Trail Lane
1909 Fox Trail Lane, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1488 sqft
1909 West Fox Trail Lane Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home on the Golf Course -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - A lovely three bedroom home on the Sleepy Ridge golf course. This is a beautiful newer home located just on the golf course with three bedrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
651 N 30 E
651 N 30 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$799
1905 sqft
Great townhome in a great location!! $799 for the first 3 months! - CURRENT SPECIAL: $799/month for the first 3 months! (Rent returns to $1,395 after promotional period expires) ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.

1 of 23

Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
195 North 680 East
195 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1639 sqft
CURRENT SPECIAL: First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lakeview
16 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sam White's Lane
18 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Sam White's Lane
28 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:53pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Old Fort
2 Units Available
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Big Spring
1 Unit Available
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. No smoking. No pets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
771 East 500 South
771 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
68 East 700 North
68 E 700 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
644 S 2310 W Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Pleasant Grove - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake View North
1 Unit Available
1213 N 3020 W
1213 North 3020 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
1213 N 3020 W Available 07/01/20 Adorable Provo Home - AMAZING LOCATION AND YARD! - Highlight Features: Real Hardwood Floors Natural Lighting Gorgeous Mountain Views Kitchen Island with Dry Bar & Custom Pot Rack above Island Luxurious Corner Tub &
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Vineyard, UT

Vineyard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

