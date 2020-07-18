4165 South 2700 West

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Cozy Condo like new for rent in Village 2. - Property Id: 312838



Cozy 2 bedroom condo in Village 2 located in Taylorsville. Like new condition. Very close to I-215, Salt Lake Community College, American Express Building, UDOT Building, In-Out Burger, Costco and Valley Fair Mall. New carpet and hardwood flooring, remodeled bathroom and vanity, updated kitchen, washer & dryer, conversation pit w/fireplace, upstairs loft

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312838

Property Id 312838



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5904126)