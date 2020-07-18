4165 South 2700 West

Amenities
Cozy Condo like new for rent in Village 2. - Property Id: 312838
Cozy 2 bedroom condo in Village 2 located in Taylorsville. Like new condition. Very close to I-215, Salt Lake Community College, American Express Building, UDOT Building, In-Out Burger, Costco and Valley Fair Mall. New carpet and hardwood flooring, remodeled bathroom and vanity, updated kitchen, washer & dryer, conversation pit w/fireplace, upstairs loft
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312838
No Pets Allowed
