Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4165 South 2700 West

4165 Constitution Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4165 Constitution Boulevard, Taylorsville, UT 84129
North Central Taylorsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Cozy Condo like new for rent in Village 2. - Property Id: 312838

Cozy 2 bedroom condo in Village 2 located in Taylorsville. Like new condition. Very close to I-215, Salt Lake Community College, American Express Building, UDOT Building, In-Out Burger, Costco and Valley Fair Mall. New carpet and hardwood flooring, remodeled bathroom and vanity, updated kitchen, washer & dryer, conversation pit w/fireplace, upstairs loft
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312838
Property Id 312838

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 South 2700 West have any available units?
4165 South 2700 West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylorsville, UT.
What amenities does 4165 South 2700 West have?
Some of 4165 South 2700 West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 South 2700 West currently offering any rent specials?
4165 South 2700 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 South 2700 West pet-friendly?
No, 4165 South 2700 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylorsville.
Does 4165 South 2700 West offer parking?
No, 4165 South 2700 West does not offer parking.
Does 4165 South 2700 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4165 South 2700 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 South 2700 West have a pool?
No, 4165 South 2700 West does not have a pool.
Does 4165 South 2700 West have accessible units?
No, 4165 South 2700 West does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 South 2700 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4165 South 2700 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 4165 South 2700 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 4165 South 2700 West does not have units with air conditioning.
