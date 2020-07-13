All apartments in Taylorsville
Atherton Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Atherton Park

4545 S Atherton Dr · (858) 703-5672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT 84123
Taylorsville East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 88 · Avail. Aug 17

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 45 · Avail. Aug 7

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Nov 7

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 950 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atherton Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
If a comfortable and carefree lifestyle is what you are searching for, look no further. At Atherton Park Apartments in Taylorsville, UT you will find a place to call home. In the beautiful scenic landscape of Taylorsville, UT, Atherton Park Apartments has all the beauty and convenience you have been looking for. From easy access to I-15 and UTA connections also conveniently located near Jordan River Parkway for family outings and picnics. \n\nAtherton Park Apartments is close to everything and far from ordinary. You will be pleased with the serenity of this top Utah Apartment Complex . Settle in to a spacious two bedroom floor plan designed to meet your every need! Air conditioning, dishwashers, washer and dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans, fireplace and window coverings are right at your fingertips. Enjoy your beautiful view watching the sunset from your private balcony or patio. The decision is yours to make. \n\nAt Atherton Park Apartments you will find that quality meets comfort. Go ahead and pamper yourself in the mountainous views at our heated pool or burn off the stress of the day at our new fitness center. With a playground available for the kids to play, and beautifully landscaped courtyards, Atherton Park Apartments is a place to reflect, relax, and recharge. We pride ourselves in ensuring residents only the best in apartment living. Tour our photo gallery or come see exactly why Atherton Park is your perfect Taylorsville Apartment to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $199 OAC
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee; $250 lease initiation fee, $99 holding fee
Additional: Property Tax: $13.50, Insurance: $10, Utilities price range: $95 – $135
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet ($150 refundable for first pet)
fee: $150 (one pet); $300 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month for first pet, $80/month for second pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Carport: $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Atherton Park have any available units?
Atherton Park has 12 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Atherton Park have?
Some of Atherton Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atherton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Atherton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atherton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Atherton Park is pet friendly.
Does Atherton Park offer parking?
Yes, Atherton Park offers parking.
Does Atherton Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Atherton Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Atherton Park have a pool?
Yes, Atherton Park has a pool.
Does Atherton Park have accessible units?
No, Atherton Park does not have accessible units.
Does Atherton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Atherton Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Atherton Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Atherton Park has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Atherton Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

