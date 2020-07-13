Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground

If a comfortable and carefree lifestyle is what you are searching for, look no further. At Atherton Park Apartments in Taylorsville, UT you will find a place to call home. In the beautiful scenic landscape of Taylorsville, UT, Atherton Park Apartments has all the beauty and convenience you have been looking for. From easy access to I-15 and UTA connections also conveniently located near Jordan River Parkway for family outings and picnics.



Atherton Park Apartments is close to everything and far from ordinary. You will be pleased with the serenity of this top Utah Apartment Complex . Settle in to a spacious two bedroom floor plan designed to meet your every need! Air conditioning, dishwashers, washer and dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans, fireplace and window coverings are right at your fingertips. Enjoy your beautiful view watching the sunset from your private balcony or patio. The decision is yours to make.



At Atherton Park Apartments you will find that quality meets comfort. Go ahead and pamper yourself in the mountainous views at our heated pool or burn off the stress of the day at our new fitness center. With a playground available for the kids to play, and beautifully landscaped courtyards, Atherton Park Apartments is a place to reflect, relax, and recharge. We pride ourselves in ensuring residents only the best in apartment living. Tour our photo gallery or come see exactly why Atherton Park is your perfect Taylorsville Apartment to call home!