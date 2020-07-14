Thornhill Park.

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400 for 1, $600 for 2
fee: $200-$300
limit: 2
rent: $40-$60
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
restrictions: Akitas, American stafforddhire terrier, pit bull, Staffordshire bull terrier, Doberman pincher, press Canarias, Rottweiler, german shepherd, wolf or wolf hybrid or any mix of these breeds.
Storage Details: Extra storage on balcony's for select units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.