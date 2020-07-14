All apartments in Taylorsville
Find more places like
Thornhill Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taylorsville, UT
/
Thornhill Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Thornhill Park

1680 Thornhill Dr · (858) 413-9892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$199 Move in! No rent until August!!
Browse Similar Places
Taylorsville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT 84123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0212 · Avail. Aug 7

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Unit 1504 · Avail. Sep 7

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Unit 1308 · Avail. Aug 7

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0810 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thornhill Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
racquetball court
Welcome home to Thornhill Park, conveniently located in Southwest Salt Lake City, Utah. Enjoy spacious living areas in your choice of classic or updated apartment homes within walking distance of the brand new Crossroads of Taylorsville shopping & entertainment center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400 for 1, $600 for 2
fee: $200-$300
limit: 2
rent: $40-$60
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
restrictions: Akitas, American stafforddhire terrier, pit bull, Staffordshire bull terrier, Doberman pincher, press Canarias, Rottweiler, german shepherd, wolf or wolf hybrid or any mix of these breeds.
Parking Details: One covered parking per apartment for $20 a month.
Storage Details: Extra storage on balcony's for select units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Thornhill Park have any available units?
Thornhill Park has 21 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Thornhill Park have?
Some of Thornhill Park's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thornhill Park currently offering any rent specials?
Thornhill Park is offering the following rent specials: $199 Move in! No rent until August!!
Is Thornhill Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Thornhill Park is pet friendly.
Does Thornhill Park offer parking?
Yes, Thornhill Park offers parking.
Does Thornhill Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Thornhill Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Thornhill Park have a pool?
Yes, Thornhill Park has a pool.
Does Thornhill Park have accessible units?
Yes, Thornhill Park has accessible units.
Does Thornhill Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thornhill Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Thornhill Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Thornhill Park has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln
Taylorsville, UT 84129
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr
Taylorsville, UT 84123

Similar Pages

Taylorsville 1 BedroomsTaylorsville 2 BedroomsTaylorsville Apartments with GymTaylorsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsTaylorsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business CollegeUniversity of UtahWeber State UniversityMountainland Technical College