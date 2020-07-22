Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground garage

Modern apartment living is here at The Crossing. Our luxury one and two bedroom townhome-style apartment homes include luxe extras like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliance packages, and convenient washers and dryers. A full suite of high-end community amenities like our roof deck patio await you. The Crossing is minutes away from downtown Salt Lake City. No matter where your adventures take you, get there quickly thanks to easy access to I-80, I-15, the S-Line and Trax. Discover secret gems downtown, check out the vibrant shopping scene with eclectic boutiques and thrift stores, and become a regular at all the delicious local restaurants. The possibilities are endless when you choose The Crossing.