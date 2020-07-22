All apartments in South Salt Lake
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

The Crossing

Open Now until 6pm
99 E Central Pointe Pl · (205) 350-9996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 E Central Pointe Pl, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-2220 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16-49 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 13-05 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 12-23 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1253 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
garage
Modern apartment living is here at The Crossing. Our luxury one and two bedroom townhome-style apartment homes include luxe extras like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliance packages, and convenient washers and dryers. A full suite of high-end community amenities like our roof deck patio await you. The Crossing is minutes away from downtown Salt Lake City. No matter where your adventures take you, get there quickly thanks to easy access to I-80, I-15, the S-Line and Trax. Discover secret gems downtown, check out the vibrant shopping scene with eclectic boutiques and thrift stores, and become a regular at all the delicious local restaurants. The possibilities are endless when you choose The Crossing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Crossing have any available units?
The Crossing has 6 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Crossing have?
Some of The Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
The Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crossing is pet friendly.
Does The Crossing offer parking?
Yes, The Crossing offers parking.
Does The Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crossing have a pool?
No, The Crossing does not have a pool.
Does The Crossing have accessible units?
No, The Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does The Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does The Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Crossing has units with air conditioning.
