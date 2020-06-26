All apartments in South Salt Lake
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3815 S River Run Way #2

3815 River Run Way · No Longer Available
Location

3815 River Run Way, South Salt Lake, UT 84119
South Salt Lake City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
3815 S River Run Way #2 - NEW LOWER PRICE! - This condo is just what you have been looking for…great price for 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, yes that is right 2 bathrooms! Come see the unit that features in washer and dryer already in your unit! The natural lighting is great in the open layout. The complex has lots to offer such as a pool, clubhouse, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, a playground, and a pavilion area! Come take a look before this unit is gone.

Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3815-s-river-run-way

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

This is a no pet/animal property.

Resident is responsible for renter’s insurance & all utilities including:
-$90 per month which covers: Water/Sewer/Trash
-$8 per month utility billing fee
-Electric and Gas will be billed based on usage

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$745 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902916)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

