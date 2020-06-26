Amenities

in unit laundry pool playground basketball court tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court volleyball court

3815 S River Run Way #2 - NEW LOWER PRICE! - This condo is just what you have been looking for…great price for 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, yes that is right 2 bathrooms! Come see the unit that features in washer and dryer already in your unit! The natural lighting is great in the open layout. The complex has lots to offer such as a pool, clubhouse, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, a playground, and a pavilion area! Come take a look before this unit is gone.



Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3815-s-river-run-way



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



This is a no pet/animal property.



Resident is responsible for renter’s insurance & all utilities including:

-$90 per month which covers: Water/Sewer/Trash

-$8 per month utility billing fee

-Electric and Gas will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$745 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902916)