27 Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT with move-in specials
South Salt Lake City is home to the worlds first Kentucky fried chicken outlet. Established here in 1954, KFC has grown to be a world-renowned chicken and fast food franchise.
South Salt Lake is a 6.9 square mile city. It borders the Jordan River to the west, making for a very flat land. The city dates back to 1847, when settlers emigrated here. Notable sites include the Columbus Center, the main Zagg manufacturing plant, and the only Chinatown in the mountain West. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to South Salt Lake apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
South Salt Lake apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.