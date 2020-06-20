3873 W Sage Meadow Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Awesome 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome is a must see! This is a great townhome tucked away in South Jordan. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths with an attached one car garage. The community offers a seasonal pool, playgrounds, and extra shared space that you will love! This home has been well kept and will not last long. Call us today for more information!



RENT: $1,395/mo

HOA: $150

DEPOSIT: $1,395 (80% refundable)

LEASING FEE: $350 (non refundable)

Tenant pays all Utilities and Renter's insurance required



Property Manager

Linda Lisle

Linda@mjare.com

(385) 800-8576



No Showings at this time due to COVID-19. We have provided a video and pictures of the unit.

All applications can be submitted at http://www.mjapropertymanagement.com



Nearby Schools (Jordan School District)



Eastlake School

4389 West Isla Daybreak Rd, South Jordan, UT 84095



Elk Ridge Middle School

3659 West 9800 South, South Jordan, UT 84095



Bingham High School

2160 West 10400 South, South Jordan, UT 84095



Amenities: Townhouse, Great Community, Washer and Dryer hookups, Large Pantry, Attached Garage, Central Air, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Ceiling Fan, Community Pool, Playgrounds, Clubhouse