Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

3873 W Sage Meadow Dr

3873 Sage Meadow Drive · (385) 707-1158
Location

3873 Sage Meadow Drive, South Jordan, UT 84009
Oquirrh Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Awesome 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome is a must see! This is a great townhome tucked away in South Jordan. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths with an attached one car garage. The community offers a seasonal pool, playgrounds, and extra shared space that you will love! This home has been well kept and will not last long. Call us today for more information!

RENT: $1,395/mo
HOA: $150
DEPOSIT: $1,395 (80% refundable)
LEASING FEE: $350 (non refundable)
Tenant pays all Utilities and Renter's insurance required

Property Manager
Linda Lisle
Linda@mjare.com
(385) 800-8576

No Showings at this time due to COVID-19. We have provided a video and pictures of the unit.
All applications can be submitted at http://www.mjapropertymanagement.com

Nearby Schools (Jordan School District)

Eastlake School
4389 West Isla Daybreak Rd, South Jordan, UT 84095

Elk Ridge Middle School
3659 West 9800 South, South Jordan, UT 84095

Bingham High School
2160 West 10400 South, South Jordan, UT 84095

Amenities: Townhouse, Great Community, Washer and Dryer hookups, Large Pantry, Attached Garage, Central Air, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Ceiling Fan, Community Pool, Playgrounds, Clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr have any available units?
3873 W Sage Meadow Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr have?
Some of 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3873 W Sage Meadow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr does offer parking.
Does 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3873 W Sage Meadow Dr has units with air conditioning.
