Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

440 East 11000 South

440 11000 South · (801) 696-6972
Location

440 11000 South, Sandy, UT 84070
Crescent

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Basement · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, private access with driveway (2 cars in tandem – not covered), within walking distance of TRAX, Grocery Shopping and South Towne Mall. Easy access to I-15 minutes away.
Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom can fit 2 twin size beds. Bathroom and Kitchen areas are tiled with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tiled backsplash. Kitchen and living room our open to give a spacious feeling. Carpet in living room and bed rooms. Washer and dryer already in unit for use. Utilities included except TV/Internet. No yard maintenance required
Pool and hot tub on property available to discuss.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 East 11000 South have any available units?
440 East 11000 South has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 East 11000 South have?
Some of 440 East 11000 South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 East 11000 South currently offering any rent specials?
440 East 11000 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 East 11000 South pet-friendly?
No, 440 East 11000 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 440 East 11000 South offer parking?
Yes, 440 East 11000 South does offer parking.
Does 440 East 11000 South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 East 11000 South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 East 11000 South have a pool?
Yes, 440 East 11000 South has a pool.
Does 440 East 11000 South have accessible units?
No, 440 East 11000 South does not have accessible units.
Does 440 East 11000 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 East 11000 South has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 East 11000 South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 440 East 11000 South has units with air conditioning.
