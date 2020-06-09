440 East 11000 South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, private access with driveway (2 cars in tandem – not covered), within walking distance of TRAX, Grocery Shopping and South Towne Mall. Easy access to I-15 minutes away.

Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom can fit 2 twin size beds. Bathroom and Kitchen areas are tiled with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tiled backsplash. Kitchen and living room our open to give a spacious feeling. Carpet in living room and bed rooms. Washer and dryer already in unit for use. Utilities included except TV/Internet. No yard maintenance required

Pool and hot tub on property available to discuss.

