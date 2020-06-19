All apartments in Sandy
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:54 PM

10675 700 East

10675 700 East · (801) 999-1511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10675 700 East, Sandy, UT 84094
Alta High

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345465?source=marketing

2bd/1ba unit located in Sandy on the south side of Dimple Dell Canyon. Great unit with fresh paint, new carpet, ample parking, private front porch, and friendly neighbors! Just minutes away from major freeways, South Towne Mall, and Dimple Dell Recreation Center. Washer and dryer hookups inside. Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage. Sorry, no pets. Email miranda@equitypmusa.com with questions. Apply online at www.equitypmusa.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10675 700 East have any available units?
10675 700 East has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10675 700 East have?
Some of 10675 700 East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10675 700 East currently offering any rent specials?
10675 700 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10675 700 East pet-friendly?
No, 10675 700 East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 10675 700 East offer parking?
Yes, 10675 700 East does offer parking.
Does 10675 700 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10675 700 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10675 700 East have a pool?
No, 10675 700 East does not have a pool.
Does 10675 700 East have accessible units?
No, 10675 700 East does not have accessible units.
Does 10675 700 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10675 700 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10675 700 East have units with air conditioning?
No, 10675 700 East does not have units with air conditioning.
