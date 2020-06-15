1345 Westbridge Circle

Amenities
Large 3 bed 2.5 Bath - This is a spacious two-story home located in Provo. The house includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and range. Close to I-15 Provo Center street exit, with access to downtown Provo shopping and amenities. Tenants are required to pay all utility Utilities will be billed at a flat monthly rate of $135 through our equal pay utility program(Subject to change depending on usage). Amenities include pool access, a park, and basketball court. The amenities fee is $90 per month(subject to change). Washer and Dryer on site but not guaranteed
Take a 3D virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5qHfNH4EKKR
Call 801-473-1127 to set up a showing
APPLY at ameritrue.com
A minimum credit score of 600
Must have an income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
The security deposit will be equal to one month's rent
No Pets
No Smoking
(RLNE3183723)