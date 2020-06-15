1345 Westbridge Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool basketball court microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool

Large 3 bed 2.5 Bath - This is a spacious two-story home located in Provo. The house includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and range. Close to I-15 Provo Center street exit, with access to downtown Provo shopping and amenities. Tenants are required to pay all utility Utilities will be billed at a flat monthly rate of $135 through our equal pay utility program(Subject to change depending on usage). Amenities include pool access, a park, and basketball court. The amenities fee is $90 per month(subject to change). Washer and Dryer on site but not guaranteed



Take a 3D virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5qHfNH4EKKR



Call 801-473-1127 to set up a showing

APPLY at ameritrue.com



A minimum credit score of 600

Must have an income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

The security deposit will be equal to one month's rent



No Pets



No Smoking



(RLNE3183723)