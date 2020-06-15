All apartments in Provo
1345 Westbridge Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1345 Westbridge Circle

1345 Westbridge Circle · (801) 473-1127 ext. 163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1345 Westbridge Circle, Provo, UT 84601
Sunset

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1345 Westbridge Circle · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1828 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
microwave
range
Large 3 bed 2.5 Bath - This is a spacious two-story home located in Provo. The house includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and range. Close to I-15 Provo Center street exit, with access to downtown Provo shopping and amenities. Tenants are required to pay all utility Utilities will be billed at a flat monthly rate of $135 through our equal pay utility program(Subject to change depending on usage). Amenities include pool access, a park, and basketball court. The amenities fee is $90 per month(subject to change). Washer and Dryer on site but not guaranteed

Take a 3D virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5qHfNH4EKKR

Call 801-473-1127 to set up a showing
APPLY at ameritrue.com

A minimum credit score of 600
Must have an income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
The security deposit will be equal to one month's rent

No Smoking

(RLNE3183723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Westbridge Circle have any available units?
1345 Westbridge Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1345 Westbridge Circle have?
Some of 1345 Westbridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Westbridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Westbridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Westbridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1345 Westbridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1345 Westbridge Circle offer parking?
No, 1345 Westbridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Westbridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 Westbridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Westbridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1345 Westbridge Circle has a pool.
Does 1345 Westbridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 1345 Westbridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Westbridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Westbridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Westbridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 Westbridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
