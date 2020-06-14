62 Apartments for rent in Provo, UT with garage

Apartment List
Provo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

Sherwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3546 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy

Provo South
1 Unit Available
783 S Aspen Loop
783 S Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2332 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - BRAND NEW beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Lakewood
1 Unit Available
884 W 1400 S
884 West 1400 South, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2676 sqft
884 W 1400 S Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home for rent! - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house with 2,676 square feet.

Provo South
1 Unit Available
933 Aspen Loop
933 Aspen Way, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2332 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Lake View North
1 Unit Available
1213 N 3020 W
1213 North 3020 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
1213 N 3020 W Available 07/01/20 Adorable Provo Home - AMAZING LOCATION AND YARD! - Highlight Features: Real Hardwood Floors Natural Lighting Gorgeous Mountain Views Kitchen Island with Dry Bar & Custom Pot Rack above Island Luxurious Corner Tub &

Provo South
1 Unit Available
871 S Aspen Summit Dr
871 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
965 E 150 N
965 East 150 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
965 E 150 N Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Home, South Provo -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - Cute single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with jetted tub, family room, dining room, new kitchen cabinets, brand new dishwasher, hardwood and tile throughout,

Grand View South
1 Unit Available
1115 Independence Ave
1115 Independence Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1696 sqft
Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Provo South
1 Unit Available
932 S Aspen Place
932 S Aspen Pl, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2550 sqft
932 S Aspen Place Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Franklin South
1 Unit Available
448 W McClellan Ct
448 Mcclellan Court, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2213 sqft
Brand New Home built in 2019 - Look no further, you have just found your new home. This 3 bed 2.5 unfinished basement home is newly built last year. Brand new craftsman style 2-story. 9 ft ceilings on the main.

Little Rock Canyon
1 Unit Available
546 E 3950 N
546 East 3950 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3956 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
5 bedroom 3 bath in Edgemont - Gorgeous large home in Edgemont. Close to 4000 sq ft. Nearby groceries, shopping, movies, and dining. Two car garage 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms private deck off of the kitchen. Close to everything.

Grand View North
1 Unit Available
1727 N 950 W
1727 North 950 West, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2106 sqft
Lovely, spacious 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome near UVRMC. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Main floor has a large living room, 1/2 bath and big kitchen with a private fenced patio.

Provo South
1 Unit Available
1485 East 1190 South
1485 E 1190 S, Provo, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,095
3200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home in Provo. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3200 square feet with plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom featuring a private bathroom and walk in closet. Main floor offers both a living and family room.

Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1218 South 940 West
1218 South 940 West, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Provo! This home comes with a 2 car garage, grassed front/backyard, and will be fenced. Also comes with all appliances and extra kitchen area on the bottom level. No pets, no smoking.

Rock Canyon
1 Unit Available
2244 North Canyon Road - 204
2244 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1355 sqft
Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors.
Lakeview
16 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.

Orchard South
1 Unit Available
721 E 640 N
721 East 640 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2319 sqft
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft. . Main Level: Family Room.

Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
1033 W 1970 S (264)
1033 W 1970 S, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1595 sqft
BRAND NEW, Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town-home in Orem - The Fields at Lakeview are located just 1 mile from UVU.

Scera Park South
1 Unit Available
774 S 850 E
774 South 850 East, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2690 sqft
774 S 850 E Available 07/01/20 Updated Kitchen with tile and Granite - Awesome Orem Neighborhood - Watch video tour of this home at http://youtu.
Sunset Heights
26 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.
City Guide for Provo, UT

In the middle of Utah, in the heart of Utah Valley, there is a town that prides itself on “making life better.” This life changing place is called Provo, Utah. Provo offers residents a room with a view. A breathtaking, picturesque, mountain view of Mt. Timpanogos, to be exact.

It is home to over 40 parks and 33 hiking/running trails. It has been home to the Olympics (Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City used the Peaks Ice Arena.) And now it can be home to you.

Want to go hiking? Move to Provo. Snowboarding and skiing your thing? Move to Provo. Want to schmooze with the who’s who of Hollywood at Sundance each year? Move to Provo. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Provo, UT

Provo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

