apartments with pool
59 Apartments for rent in Provo, UT with pool
Riverside
2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas
2655 North 140 East, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2220 sqft
Stunning Penthouse Unit with Beautiful Views available NOW! - This remarkable 3 bedroom 3 bath unit comes with 12 foot ceilings, upgraded cabinets & appliances, and 2 covered terraces with beautiful views of the rock canyon, and more! Wool carpet &
Grand View North
1760 N Willowbrook
1760 Willowbrook Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Willowbrook Condo for rent! - Great location for this Willowbrook Condo between BYU and UVU. Just a few blocks from UVRMC, close to Provo High, shopping and restaurants.
Sherwood Hills
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3546 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy
River Bottoms
308 W. 4650 N.
308 West 4650 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2361 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Georgetown townhome located close to BYU, UVU and shopping in the exclusive Provo Riverwoods. Includes over 2300 finished sq. ft.
Riverside
3230 Shadowbrook Drive
3230 North Shadowbrook Drive, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1500 sqft
Well maintained, spacious townhome in desirable Shadowbrook Community just off University Avenue across from Jamestown.
Provo South
1709 E Aspen Loop
1709 E Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2209 sqft
New Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, new, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
River Grove
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/04/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome in Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.
Grand View North
1670 Hickory Lane - 1
1670 Hickory Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Nice Willowbrook ground floor condo. Walking distance to UVRMC and bus lines to BYU and UVU. Easy care, no carpet, just tile throughout. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, comes with washer/dryer. Quiet community with playgrounds and a pool for hot summer days.
River Grove
2078 W 1100 N
2078 W 1100 N, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2153 sqft
2078 W 1100 N Available 08/28/20 INDEPENDENCE AVE PROVO TOWNHOUSE - PROVO TOWNHOUSE Independence Avenue 2078 W 1100 N Provo, UT 84601 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2,153 Sq. Ft.
Provo South
918 Aspen Summit Dr
918 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2548 sqft
918 Aspen Summit Dr Available 09/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cherry Hill
1533 South 125 East
1533 South 125 East, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
803 sqft
1533 South 125 East Available 08/04/20 Nice Park Ave Condo, Pool, TV Included - 2 bd / 1 ba; 803 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1994, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove.
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$960
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Bonneville
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
Sunset Heights
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Bonneville
644 N 130 E
644 N 130 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1989 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhome in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Sharon
100 East 630 North
100 East 630 North, Orem, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Sunset Heights
248 North 680 East
248 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,300 sq.ft.
