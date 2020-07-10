/
apartments with washer dryer
37 Apartments for rent in Provo, UT with washer-dryer
Provo South
1358 S 1550 E
1358 South 1550 East, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 bed, 3.5 bath home! - Spacious Provo home in GREAT location neighboring Bicentennial Park. New carpet, flooring and paint throughout unit! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.
Sherwood Hills
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3546 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy
Provo South
927 Aspen Loop
927 S Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
927 Aspen Loop Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, brand new, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
Dixon
880 W 300 N
880 West 300 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
This cozy apartment comes with a spacious living room, 2 lovely bedrooms, refrigerator, washer & dryer, oven, and is cable ready. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 06/27/2020 Security Deposit: $750.00 Lease Initiation: $200.
Joaquin
194 N 100 E
194 North 100 East, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
Great Provo Home! - This darling two bedroom, one bath updated home has been well maintained and is located in a clean, quiet neighborhood in Provo. Includes refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer.
Provo South
1709 E Aspen Loop
1709 E Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2209 sqft
New Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, new, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
River Grove
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/04/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome in Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.
Maeser
357 S State St #3 - (NEW)
357 South State Street, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
357 S State St #3 - (NEW) Available 08/04/20 Darling Canyon Village Town Home - Newer 2 bed 2.25 bath unfurnished townhome. Large dining room and kitchen areas. Master suite has large closet space. Small private patio in back.
Grand View North
1670 Hickory Lane - 1
1670 Hickory Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Nice Willowbrook ground floor condo. Walking distance to UVRMC and bus lines to BYU and UVU. Easy care, no carpet, just tile throughout. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, comes with washer/dryer. Quiet community with playgrounds and a pool for hot summer days.
Maeser
489 S 500 ST E
489 South 500 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer.
North Park
4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.
577 North 100 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$465
BYU condo/1 women contracts/private room with bath Available 08/25/20 Private room in a BYU approved condo for women single students. Super nice and comfortable condo. Nice furniture. Water and Google fiber internet and parking included.
Rock Canyon
2244 North Canyon Road - 204
2244 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1355 sqft
Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors.
Provo South
918 Aspen Summit Dr
918 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2548 sqft
918 Aspen Summit Dr Available 09/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cherry Hill
142 E 2000 S
142 East 2000 South, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1061 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly remodeled basement apartment - Property Id: 313742 Rare find wonderful spacious basement apartment that includes a front entrance for easy access into the property.
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,015
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
Suncrest
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. One mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
111 N 300 E Basement Unit
111 N 300 E, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1636 sqft
Brand New Basement Apartment - Come check out this stunning basement apartment in Vineyard. Everything is brand new and never been lived in. The rent includes all utilities and you will even get free internet. Washer and Dryer also included.
Sharon
952 W 965 N #201
952 W 965 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the Italian Villages (Orem UT) - This is an incredible place for a condo! The community is fantastic and the condo is much bigger than most when they think "condo".
Sunset Heights
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.
